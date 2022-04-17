ZEIGLER - Charles M., Jr.
January 7, 2022, age 89. Beloved companion of Ann K. Szymanski; loving father of Perry M. (Jenny) Ziegler, Marc (Kurt Johnson) Ziegler, Paula (Jeff) Tasin, Christopher (Stephanie) Ziegler and the late Sheila Jaycox; cherished grandfather of 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; caring brother of Elizabeth Tetreault, Deborah (Richard) Roddy and the late Ronald Ziegler; also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Mass of Christian will be celebrated on Saturday, April 23, 2022 from St. Gregory the Great Church, 200 St. Gregory Court, Williamsville at 10:30 AM. Friends invited. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 17, 2022.