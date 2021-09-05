ZEIS - Charles H.
Of Williamsville, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 22, 2021. Charlie was surrounded by his loving family, in the beautiful home he lived in for 64 years. Charlie is survived by his lovely wife Charlotte F. Zeis; his daughter Charlotte (Tony) Conway; and son Charles Zeis. Charlie was predeceased by his youngest son Craig. He was a wonderful grandfather and spent many special moments with Devin, Courtney, Charlie, Craig and Cheyenne. He also had three beautiful great-grandchildren Adrianna, Salvatore and Leo. His unconditional love and caring will be so missed. He was truly a special man. If you would like to honor Charlie's memory, please do as he regularly did; make a donation to a favorite charity
or lend a helping hand to someone in need. Generosity and kindness can be passed on. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.