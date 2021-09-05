Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Charles H. ZEIS
FUNERAL HOME
Erie County Cremation Service
873 Abbott Rd.
Buffalo, NY
ZEIS - Charles H.
Of Williamsville, NY, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 22, 2021. Charlie was surrounded by his loving family, in the beautiful home he lived in for 64 years. Charlie is survived by his lovely wife Charlotte F. Zeis; his daughter Charlotte (Tony) Conway; and son Charles Zeis. Charlie was predeceased by his youngest son Craig. He was a wonderful grandfather and spent many special moments with Devin, Courtney, Charlie, Craig and Cheyenne. He also had three beautiful great-grandchildren Adrianna, Salvatore and Leo. His unconditional love and caring will be so missed. He was truly a special man. If you would like to honor Charlie's memory, please do as he regularly did; make a donation to a favorite charity or lend a helping hand to someone in need. Generosity and kindness can be passed on. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted to: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Erie County Cremation Service
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.