Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Charlie Clay BROWN
BROWN - Charlie Clay
Entered into eternal rest on August 24, 2020. Loving husband of Bonnie Brown; beloved father of Robin Cott, Kevin Brown and Keith Brown. He leaves to cherish a host of loving family and friends. Memorial Services were privately held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, 5 PM, at Lincoln Memorial UMC, 641 Masten Ave. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St. Online condolences can be shared at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.