BROWN - Charlie Clay
Entered into eternal rest on August 24, 2020. Loving husband of Bonnie Brown; beloved father of Robin Cott, Kevin Brown and Keith Brown. He leaves to cherish a host of loving family and friends. Memorial Services were privately held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, 5 PM, at Lincoln Memorial UMC, 641 Masten Ave. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St. Online condolences can be shared at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.