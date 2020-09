BROWN - Charlie ClayEntered into eternal rest on August 24, 2020. Loving husband of Bonnie Brown; beloved father of Robin Cott, Kevin Brown and Keith Brown. He leaves to cherish a host of loving family and friends. Memorial Services were privately held on Tuesday, September 1, 2020, 5 PM, at Lincoln Memorial UMC, 641 Masten Ave. Arrangements by THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St. Online condolences can be shared at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com