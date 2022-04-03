BECKER - Charlotte M. (nee Adams)
Of Tonawanda, NY, entered into rest March 31, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Robert R.; devoted mother of Michael (Tammy) Becker, Janet (Michael) Knab, Scott (Susan) Becker and Jeffrey (Mary) Becker; cherished grandmother of Cassandra (Daniel) Pierce, Heather, Jason (Candis), Zachary, Hannah and Charlotte Becker, Noelle (Peter) Samuels, Joshua (Morgan) and April Knab; adored great-grandmother of Kalya Semellsberger, Talya, Wyatt and Silas Becker, Ty, Abby and Oliver Knab and the late Paiten Pierce; loving daughter of the late Ernest and Myrtle Adams and stepdaughter of the late Irene Adams; revered sister of James (Barbara) Adams, Maureen (John) Schaetzel, Timothy (Marcia) Adams and the late Francis (Susan) Adams. Family and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert, Amherst, NY, on Wednesday from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Tonawanda, on Thursday at 10 AM (please assemble at church). Char was a 20 year member of the BPO Elks, past Exalted Ruler for the Twin Cities Elks Lodge #860, past State Vice President for the NYS Elks Assoc., and past Chaplain for the West District Elks. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Char's honor to the Elks National Foundation or the NYS Elks Major Projects. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 3, 2022.