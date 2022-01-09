DRISCOLL - Charlotte A.
(nee Eckborg)
December 6, 2021, of South Buffalo, NY; wife of the late John J. Driscoll; dear mother of Daniel (Janet), Patrick (Marie) and Michael (Sharon) Driscoll; sister of Jean (Kenneth) Ewing and the late John Eckborg and William Eckborg; grandmother of Mark (Alice), Laura (Ryan) Keogh, Patrick, Ryan, Michael and Kevin; also survived by 4 great-granddaughters. No prior visitation. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Charity Parish "St. Ambrose Worship Site" on January 14, 2022, at 9:30 AM. Mrs. Driscoll taught at Fourteen Holy Helpers School for 24 years and St. Ambrose School for 14 years. She was president of the Holy Family Evergreens for eight years and an active member of the seniors at the Valley Community Center, Tosh Collins, Seneca Babcock Community Center, St. Ambrose Seniors and the Victory Ridge Seniors. Interment in Hillcrest Cemetery. Arrangements by NIGHTENGALE FUNERAL HOME 716-822-4371. Share online condolences at www.nightengalefuneralhome.com
.
