So sorry for the loss of Charlotte. She was my math teacher in the early 1990´s at St. Ambrose and worked my local polling station a few years ago. She will be missed. Find memories
kevin rybczynski
January 9, 2022
So sorry to hear of your loss. Mrs. Driscoll was my third grade teacher in 1969. I remember her being one of my favorites. Such a sweet lady. God bless your family.
Nancy
January 9, 2022
So sorry for your loss... I was one of her 5th grade students at 14 HH back in the 70's... she taught me a math class... she will always be remembered!
Karen Klin Marciniak
School
January 9, 2022
We are so sorry for your loss. Charlotte was a great lady! Lots of memories from camping and playing cards! She will be missed! Sending prayers to your family.
The Bigaj and Sobol Family
January 9, 2022
I am so sorry about your Mom, she was the best! I knew her from Curves she would come in to exercise and we got to be friends, I loved her stories and her wisdom. She will be missed. So sorry !!
Noreen Mallia
January 9, 2022
May God bless the Driscoll family at this sad time. Praying for you.
Mary Mcnamara
January 9, 2022
Family of Charlotte; Memories! I taught with Charlotte at St.Ambrose and will always remember her patience in teaching the girls her basic sewing! Charlotte dedicated her life to the students,her Church and her faith. A woman of strength. May God give you all strength in the days ahead.