Charlotte GENTILE
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue
Lackawanna, NY
GENTILE - Charlotte
(nee Pawenski)
Of Lackawanna, NY, September 24, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Gentile; mother of six surviving and one deceased children; loving grandmother of 24 grandchildren. Charlotte was survived by one sister, two late sisters, four late brothers and many nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Bistrica Church, 1916 Abbott Rd., Thursday, September 30, at 10 AM. Please assemble in church. Arrangements by THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Our Lady of Bistrica Church
1916 Abbott Rd, NY
