MARTIN - Charlotte H. (nee Panek)Of Cheektowaga, May 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Larry Martin; devoted mother of Michelle (Mark) Pettus, Holly (Richard) Narchus, Jeffrey Martin and Andrea (John) Marschner; loving grandmother of Martin, Matthew, Justin, Noel, Douglas, Cole, Matthew, Joshua, Alexander and seven great-grandchildren; dear sister of late Annette (Arthur) Lippman, Ben (Dorothy) Panek, Cornelius (Theresa) Panek, Richard (Charlotte) Panek, Leslie (Rosalie) Panek, Armand (Mary Jane) Panek and late Olga (Norman) Silverstein; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass at St. Gabriel Church 5271 Clinton St., Elma, on Thursday, September 24th, at 9 AM. Please understand that face masks must be worn, maximum capacity restrictions will be observed and may cause entry delays. Online condolences may be left at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com