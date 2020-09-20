Menu
Charlotte H. MARTIN
MARTIN - Charlotte H. (nee Panek)
Of Cheektowaga, May 23, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Larry Martin; devoted mother of Michelle (Mark) Pettus, Holly (Richard) Narchus, Jeffrey Martin and Andrea (John) Marschner; loving grandmother of Martin, Matthew, Justin, Noel, Douglas, Cole, Matthew, Joshua, Alexander and seven great-grandchildren; dear sister of late Annette (Arthur) Lippman, Ben (Dorothy) Panek, Cornelius (Theresa) Panek, Richard (Charlotte) Panek, Leslie (Rosalie) Panek, Armand (Mary Jane) Panek and late Olga (Norman) Silverstein; also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to a Memorial Mass at St. Gabriel Church 5271 Clinton St., Elma, on Thursday, September 24th, at 9 AM. Please understand that face masks must be worn, maximum capacity restrictions will be observed and may cause entry delays. Online condolences may be left at www.cichonborgoszfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.
