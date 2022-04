LAWIDA - Charlotte

(nee Moscicki)

September 27, 2021 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Ronald Lawida; loving mother of Carol (Andrew) Renner; cherished grandmother of Elizabeth and Emily Renner; dearest daughter of the late Leo and Helen Moscicki; predeceased by three sisters and two brothers; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private services were held by the family. Arrangements by the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.