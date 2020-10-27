Menu
Charlotte M. LAKE
LAKE - Charlotte M. (nee Aures)
October 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Daniel V. Lake; dear mother of Kathy (David) Richter; grandmother of Nicole (Ben); great-grandmother of Viktoria and Vincent; sister of Eleanor (late Frank) Ducato; predeceased by brothers and sisters; survived by nieces and nephews. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Andrew's Church, Crocker and Reiman St., Sloan, NY Thursday at 10 AM. Family present at the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3025 William St., near Union Rd., Cheektowaga, Wednesday 3-7 PM. Please be mindful COVID-19 restrictions apply.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 27, 2020.
