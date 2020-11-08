MADOR - Charlotte (nee Ortenberg)
November 7, 2020, wife of the late Sidney Mador; mother of Harriet Mador, Phyllis (Dr. Wayne) Scheff and the late Michele Harnick; sister of the late Bernice "Niecie" (late Joseph) Manello; grandmother of Howard (Michele), Michael (Jennifer) Harnick, Dr. Stacey (Brad) Rochman and Todd (Trent Compton) Scheff; also survived by five great-grandchildren and three great-great-granddaughters. A Graveside Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials in Charlotte's memory may be made to Temple Beth Tzedek. Arrangements by MESNEKOFF FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at mesnekoff.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 8, 2020.