Charlotte R. "Babe" McDONALD
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY
McDonald - Charlotte R.
(nee Ross) "Babe"
September 16, 2021 of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late Earl L. McDonald; devoted mother of Elizabeth (Patrick) O'Brian; Earl (Barbara), John (Donna), and Dr. Donald (Elizabeth) McDonald; cherished grandmother of Aaron, Emmett, Devin, Kelly, Sarah, Phillip, Benjamin, Joseph, Matthew, Gregory, Charlotte, Clementine, and Andrew; also survived by many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Friends received on Tuesday from 4 PM-7 PM, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Rd. (corner Camp Rd. and Rte. 5), Hamburg, NY 716-627-2919, where a Funeral Service will immediately follow at 7 PM. Please leave online condolences at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg, NY
4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY
Sep
21
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg, NY
4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, NY
