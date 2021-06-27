MISURACA - Charlotte
(nee McGuire)
Passed away June 17, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Art Misuraca; dear mother of Gary (Susie) Vitaris; loving grandmother Gray Vitaris; daughter of the late Peter and Ethel (Watts) McGuire; Charlotte was the last surviving member of her immediate family- John (Betty) McGuire, Gertrude (Robert) Hoffstetter, Marge (Chaw) Coughlin, Edward McGuire, James McGuire and Richard (Terry) McGuire. No prior visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, June 28 at 10 AM at Saint Michael Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Franciscan Heritage Endowment (Br. F. Edward Coughlin), PO Box 2519, St. Bonaventure, NY 14778 (www.sbu.edu/donate
). Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.