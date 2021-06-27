Menu
Charlotte MISURACA
FUNERAL HOME
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
2397 Seneca Street
Buffalo, NY
MISURACA - Charlotte
(nee McGuire)
Passed away June 17, 2021. Beloved wife of the late Art Misuraca; dear mother of Gary (Susie) Vitaris; loving grandmother Gray Vitaris; daughter of the late Peter and Ethel (Watts) McGuire; Charlotte was the last surviving member of her immediate family- John (Betty) McGuire, Gertrude (Robert) Hoffstetter, Marge (Chaw) Coughlin, Edward McGuire, James McGuire and Richard (Terry) McGuire. No prior visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, June 28 at 10 AM at Saint Michael Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Franciscan Heritage Endowment (Br. F. Edward Coughlin), PO Box 2519, St. Bonaventure, NY 14778 (www.sbu.edu/donate). Arrangements by the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. Online condolences at www.CANNANFH.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Saint Michael Church
NY
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
Prayers for your family
Lucille and Tom Irving
June 27, 2021
