Zielinski - Charlotte (nee Czuprynski)
Of West Seneca, NY. September 30, 2020. Beloved wife of 72 years to William; adored mother of Beverly Duda, Brian and Wayne; cherished grandmother of Jeffrey (Malia Mercer) Duda, Jason, Brandon, Ryan and Justin Zielinski; great-grandmother to Ryan's daughter Zoey Zielinski and to Jason and Melanie Gelecky's son Noah Zielinski; sister of the late Edward and Norbert Czuprynski; survived by nieces, nephews and cousins. A private service was held by the immediate family at HOY FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 7, 2020.