Chaun M. HALL
HALL - Chaun M.
(nee Brunacci)
November 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Patrick T. Hall; loving mother of Matthew (Stephanie) and Nicholas (Kristen) Hall; cherished daughter of the late James and Corrine Brunacci; dear sister of Dr. Cheryl (Ernest) Morrow, Chelly (John) Warrington and the late Cindy Kay; also survived by brother-in-law David (Barbara) Hall and sister-in-law Victoria Hall. No prior visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Monday morning at 9 o'clock, in St. Leo the Great Church, Amherst. Masks required. Live stream the Mass at stleothegreatamherst.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation or Hospice Foundation of WNY. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.
