HALL - Chaun M.
(nee Brunacci)
November 8, 2020. Beloved wife of Patrick T. Hall; loving mother of Matthew (Stephanie) and Nicholas (Kristen) Hall; cherished daughter of the late James and Corrine Brunacci; dear sister of Dr. Cheryl (Ernest) Morrow, Chelly (John) Warrington and the late Cindy Kay; also survived by brother-in-law David (Barbara) Hall and sister-in-law Victoria Hall. No prior visitation. Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial Monday morning at 9 o'clock, in St. Leo the Great Church, Amherst. Masks required. Live stream the Mass at stleothegreatamherst.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Roswell Park Alliance Foundation or Hospice Foundation of WNY. Online condolences at www.beachtuynfh.com
.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.