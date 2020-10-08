DUNBAR - Chelsee K.

Suddenly October 5, 2020, of Buffalo at age 27. Loving mother of Riley James Shevchuk and Colson Anthony Cone; beloved daughter of Tammy (Brian) Heitzenrater; dear sister of Coty Dunbar, Brandon Keith; also survived by aunts, uncles and cousins. Family present Friday, 4-8 PM, at KAZMIERCZAK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3640 Clinton St. (one block east of Union Rd.), West Seneca. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, at 10 AM, in Corpus Christi R.C. Church. Kindly assemble at church. Flowers declined. Donations to Renaissance Addiction Services, 920 Harlem Rd., West Seneca, NY 14224, are appreciated.







Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 8, 2020.