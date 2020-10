Bigaj - Cheri L.Of Holland, NY, October 15, 2020. Loving mom of Isabelle, Alanna, Alan, and Zakaria; beloved daughter of Cindy (nee DiLuzio) Bigaj and Daniel Bigaj (Jane Haley); dearest sister of Cindy Rae Bigaj and Daniel (Danielle) Bigaj; loving aunt of Nivia; also survived by many relatives and friends. Private services will be held with the immediate family. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com