Cheri L. Bigaj
Bigaj - Cheri L.
Of Holland, NY, October 15, 2020. Loving mom of Isabelle, Alanna, Alan, and Zakaria; beloved daughter of Cindy (nee DiLuzio) Bigaj and Daniel Bigaj (Jane Haley); dearest sister of Cindy Rae Bigaj and Daniel (Danielle) Bigaj; loving aunt of Nivia; also survived by many relatives and friends. Private services will be held with the immediate family. Arrangements by JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
