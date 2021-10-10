Menu
Cheryl J. BLISS
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Delaware Chapel
1132 Delaware Avenue
Buffalo, NY
BLISS - Cheryl J.
(nee Blatchford)
Suddenly, October 1, 2021, passed away in the company of family. Dearest wife of Donald L. Bliss; beloved mother of Steven Bliss and Michael (Julie) Bliss; cherished sister of Bonnie (late Richard) Loring; sister-in-law of Anne (Edward) Engel; also survived by nieces and nephews. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment will be held privately in
Elmlawn Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to the TENLIVESCLUB.com. Please share condolences at
www.AMIGONE.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
I am so very sorry for your loss in your family.
Joshua Kellick
October 10, 2021
May the God of comfort bring the family peace.
Jan
October 10, 2021
