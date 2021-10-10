BLISS - Cheryl J.
(nee Blatchford)
Suddenly, October 1, 2021, passed away in the company of family. Dearest wife of Donald L. Bliss; beloved mother of Steven Bliss and Michael (Julie) Bliss; cherished sister of Bonnie (late Richard) Loring; sister-in-law of Anne (Edward) Engel; also survived by nieces and nephews. Arrangements by the AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Interment will be held privately in
Elmlawn Cemetery. If desired, memorials may be made to the TENLIVESCLUB.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.