HILL - Cheryl D. (nee Jefferson)
Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest on September 4, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Willie A. Hill; loving mother of Genine (Daniel) McCovey, Vincent (Brenda) Hill Sr., Bryan (Connie) Hill Sr., and Kendrick (Cecelia) Hill; cherished grandmother of Vincent Jr. (Ashelee), Imon, Bryanna, Bryan Jr., Francesca, Kendra, McKenzie and the late Daniel; great-grandmother of Iris; dearest friend of Gregory Treadwell. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Snyder Chapel), 4614 Main St., near Harlem Rd., on Friday from 3-7 PM. A private funeral service will be held on Saturday. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Condolences may be offered online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 9, 2020.