DORAN - Cheryl L. (nee Maier)
Age 65, of the City of Tonawanda, unexpectedly December 8, 2021, at her residence. Mother of Ryan (Katie) Doran; grandmother of Brianna and Madison; daughter of Carol Maier and the late Frederick X. Maier; sister of Frederick "Rick" (Vicki) Maier, Barbara (Lyle) Myers and the late David (surviving wife Jean) Maier; also survived by nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and many loving friends. Cheryl was a 1974 graduate of Tonawanda High School, was President of the Tonawanda Senior Citizens and was an active volunteer for the Salvation Army of Tonawanda. Cheryl enjoyed spending her time with family, friends and scrapbooking. There will be no prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be conducted on Wednesday, December 15th at 11 AM in Salem United Church of Christ, 114 Morgan St., Tonawanda. Everyone welcome to attend. Memorial contributions in memory of Cheryl may be made to Salem United Church of Christ or to The Tonawanda Senior Citizens. Condolences may be shared at www.ROTHFUNERAL.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.