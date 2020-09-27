Menu
Cheryl M. WHITEMAN
WHITEMAN - Cheryl M. (nee Bills)
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest September 25, 2020, loving daughter of the late Eleanora (nee Madden) and George Bills; beloved mother of Karen and Holly Whiteman; loving sister of Kathy (Wayne) Spitz; aunt of Colleen and Jon Spitz; loving godmother of Jamie Paolini; dearest friend of Donna Joyce Picone. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd. near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Wednesday from 2-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Ave., Kenmore, on Thursday morning at 9:30 AM (please assemble at church). Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2020.
