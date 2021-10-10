McCLURE - Cheryl(nee Koralewski)Passed away on October 7, 2021, beloved wife of Joseph J. McClure Jr., dear mother of Joseph (Erin) McClure III and Andrew McClure, loving grandmother of Raegan and Iris, daughter of Edwin "Corky" Koralewski and the late Eugenia "Lorraine" (Lohr) Koralewski, sister of Sabrina (Paul) Pavlovic and Karen (Ronald) Yormick, also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends may call Monday from 3-7:00 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Road in Orchard Park, NY where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10:30am, the interment will follow the services at the Lakeside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Hospice of Buffalo and/or Roswell Park Institute. Online register book at