Cheryl McCLURE
FUNERAL HOME
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road
Orchard Park, NY
McCLURE - Cheryl
(nee Koralewski)
Passed away on October 7, 2021, beloved wife of Joseph J. McClure Jr., dear mother of Joseph (Erin) McClure III and Andrew McClure, loving grandmother of Raegan and Iris, daughter of Edwin "Corky" Koralewski and the late Eugenia "Lorraine" (Lohr) Koralewski, sister of Sabrina (Paul) Pavlovic and Karen (Ronald) Yormick, also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends may call Monday from 3-7:00 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3155 Orchard Park Road in Orchard Park, NY where a funeral service will be held on Tuesday at 10:30am, the interment will follow the services at the Lakeside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to Hospice of Buffalo and/or Roswell Park Institute. Online register book at
WWW.CANNANFH.COM.


Published by Buffalo News from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
11
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY
Oct
12
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
James W. Cannan Funeral Home, Inc.
3155 Orchard Park Road, Orchard Park, NY
Oct
12
Interment
Lakeside Cemetery
NY
Our prayers & thoughts are with you
uncle Al & Auntie Pat
October 10, 2021
