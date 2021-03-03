Aunt Cheryl, You have always been an angel with so much love for everyone in your life, I feel blessed to have been a part of it & your family. You have looked out & loved me since I was born, I wish I could of been there for you when you were in need. I pray your smiling down on Gia & those you love with; your mom & dad, Tammy, my mom & all those gone too soon. I find peace knowing your no longer in pain & with those you love. Thank you for being there & guiding me to be better even as you were suffering, I will never forget you & your huge heart. All my Love, Leah

Leah Smith March 3, 2021