Meier - Cheryl L.
Cheryl Lynn Meier February 28, 2021 of Lackawanna, New York. Cherished daughter of the late Ronald and Joanne (nee Franz) Meier; beloved mother of Gia Santasiero; dear sister of the late Tammy Becker; loving niece of Rosemarie Meier; also survived by many loving friends and family. Friends received Saturday 6th, from 2-4 PM, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, New York 14075. Online condolences and flowers may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 3, 2021.