Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Cheryl L. Meier
FUNERAL HOME
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road
Hamburg, NY
Meier - Cheryl L.
Cheryl Lynn Meier February 28, 2021 of Lackawanna, New York. Cherished daughter of the late Ronald and Joanne (nee Franz) Meier; beloved mother of Gia Santasiero; dear sister of the late Tammy Becker; loving niece of Rosemarie Meier; also survived by many loving friends and family. Friends received Saturday 6th, from 2-4 PM, at LAKESIDE MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4199 Lake Shore Road, Hamburg, New York 14075. Online condolences and flowers may be made at www.LakesideFuneralHome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
6
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
4199 Lakeshore Road, Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
Rest In Peace ,Cheryl
Cindy Bates
March 4, 2021
Aunt Cheryl, You have always been an angel with so much love for everyone in your life, I feel blessed to have been a part of it & your family. You have looked out & loved me since I was born, I wish I could of been there for you when you were in need. I pray your smiling down on Gia & those you love with; your mom & dad, Tammy, my mom & all those gone too soon. I find peace knowing your no longer in pain & with those you love. Thank you for being there & guiding me to be better even as you were suffering, I will never forget you & your huge heart. All my Love, Leah
Leah Smith
March 3, 2021
I love you mommy!!! You are in Jesus arms now finally free of pain and suffering I truly miss you and my heart will forever be broken 2/28/21
Gia Santasiero
March 3, 2021
You will be sincerely missed by everyone. I'm glad we became friends even if it was for a short time. Love you Cheryl. Rest in Peace my friend.
Cathy Fredenburg
March 3, 2021
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results