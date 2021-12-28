WALDRIFF - Cheryl C.
Age 63, of Williamsville, NY, formerly of Niagara Falls, NY, passed away on December 25, 2021 at her residence. Born in Niagara Falls, NY, she was the daughter of Nunzia 'Ann' (Scalzo) Waldriff and the late John H. 'Jack' Waldriff. In addition to her mother, Cheryl is survived by her life partner of 28 years, James J. Sweeney; her siblings, John (Frances) Waldriff, Deborah (Vince) DiMarco and Darlene (late Gary) Vinette, as well as by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 30, from 3-7 PM, at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 where Funeral Services will begin on Friday at 10 AM. Interment in Acacia Park Cemetery, North Tonawanda, NY. If desired, memorial offerings may be made to the Niagara County SPCA, 2100 Lockport Road, Niagara Falls, NY 14304. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com
for online condolences.
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 28, 2021.