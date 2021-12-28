Menu
Cheryl C. WALDRIFF
WALDRIFF - Cheryl C.
Age 63, of Williamsville, NY, formerly of Niagara Falls, NY, passed away on December 25, 2021 at her residence. Born in Niagara Falls, NY, she was the daughter of Nunzia 'Ann' (Scalzo) Waldriff and the late John H. 'Jack' Waldriff. In addition to her mother, Cheryl is survived by her life partner of 28 years, James J. Sweeney; her siblings, John (Frances) Waldriff, Deborah (Vince) DiMarco and Darlene (late Gary) Vinette, as well as by several nieces, nephews and cousins. Visitation will be held on Thursday, December 30, from 3-7 PM, at M.J. COLUCCI & SON NIAGARA FUNERAL CHAPEL, 2730 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY 14304 where Funeral Services will begin on Friday at 10 AM. Interment in Acacia Park Cemetery, North Tonawanda, NY. If desired, memorial offerings may be made to the Niagara County SPCA, 2100 Lockport Road, Niagara Falls, NY 14304. Visit mjcoluccifuneralchapel.com for online condolences.


We live next door to Cheryl and were so sorry to hear of her passing. She was very kind to us over the years. Our deepest condolences to Jim and to her family.
Mike, Suzanne and Diana Vogel
December 29, 2021
So sorry to hear about the family loss of Cheryl. We will be keeping you all in our prayers and thoughts.
Jeanette and Derek Brown
Other
December 28, 2021
