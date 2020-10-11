Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Chester C. BOYD
BOYD - Chester C.
Entered into eternal rest on October 3, 2020. Loving husband of Pinkey Boyd; beloved father of Sylvester (Luckie), Terry, Eric, Susan (Clifton), Derrick, Victoria, and Carey. He also leaves to cherish his memories a host of grandchildren, family and friends. The family will receive friends Monday, October 12, 2020, 11 AM, at Mt. Aaron Baptist Church, 538 Genesee St. Funeral to follow at 12 PM. Interment Pine Lawn Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St. Online condolences can be shared at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Thomas T. Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. - Buffalo
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.