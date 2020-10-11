BOYD - Chester C.
Entered into eternal rest on October 3, 2020. Loving husband of Pinkey Boyd; beloved father of Sylvester (Luckie), Terry, Eric, Susan (Clifton), Derrick, Victoria, and Carey. He also leaves to cherish his memories a host of grandchildren, family and friends. The family will receive friends Monday, October 12, 2020, 11 AM, at Mt. Aaron Baptist Church, 538 Genesee St. Funeral to follow at 12 PM. Interment Pine Lawn Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS T. EDWARDS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 995 Genesee St. Online condolences can be shared at www.thomastedwardsfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.