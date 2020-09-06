Menu
Chester E. Napierala
Napierala - Chester E.
September 2, 2020. Cherished son of the late Chester T. and Jenny Napierala; loving brother of Marsha (Daniel) Malicki and Debra (David) Kiera; also survived by nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. Visitation at the BUSZKA FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2085 Union Rd., West Seneca, Tuesday from 4-8 PM. Mr. Napierala was an Air Force Veteran of the Vietnam War. Memorials in Chester's name may be made to the American Heart Association. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Gabriel's Church Wednesday at 9 AM (please assemble at church). Online condolences found at www.BUSZKAFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.
