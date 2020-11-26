ZELAZNY - Chester M.
Age 92, of Medina, died November 20, 2020. Born May 17, 1928 to Sophie (Lojek) and Michael Zelazny. Survived by wife, Dorothy; children, Patricia (William) Olinger, Lorraine (Donald) Hinson, Edward (Kim) and James (Marylynn); eight grandchildren; three great-granddaughters; many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers, Stephen, Marion and Walter Zelazny; sisters, Stella Siuta and Mary Ciskiewicz; nephews, Steve Zelazny, Gus Siuta, Jr. and Walter Kuklis; nieces, Deborah Christenson and Joanne Nickles. Calling Friday, November 27th from 3-7 PM at COOPER FUNERAL HOME, 215 W. Center St., Medina. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, November 28th at 11 AM at Holy Trinity Parish, St. Mary's Church, 211 Eagle St., Medina. Future interment in WNY National Cemetery, Pemproke. Memorials to the Knights-Kaderli Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 684, Medina, NY 14103, Hospice of Orleans, P.O. Box 489, Albion, NY 14411 or the Orleans County Veterans Service Agency, 13996 Rt. 31 West, Albion, NY 14411. www.cooperfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 26, 2020.