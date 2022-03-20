OWCZARZAK - Chester S.Of West Seneca, March 17, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Lorraine (nee Feldt) Owczarzak; dearest father of David (Sharon) Owczarzak and the late Cynthia (late William) Frank; loving grandfather of Richard (Lorna) Frank and Melissa (Andrew) Coddington; brother of Daniel (Carol) and the late Edward (late Lee) Owczarzak. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, 11:30 AM at 14 Holy Helpers Church. Family and friends are invited. Please assemble at church. Chester was a trustee of 14 Holy Helpers, member of the Holy Name Society, Father Justin Council, 5670 K. of C. 3rd degree, Msgr. Kolbe 4th degree and Harvey D. Morin Post VFW. Online condolences may be shared at