Chester R. KACZMARCZYK
Kaczmarczyk - Chester R.
October 19, 2020, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Tyczka); dearest father of Budd E. (Margaret) Kazz and Michael (Connie) Kaczmarczyk; cherished grandfather of Torii (Coty) Brawdy, Alex, Joelle and Jason and a soon to be great-grandson. He was predeceased by five brothers and five sisters. There will be no prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will he held on November 21st, at 11:30 AM, at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church. Please assemble at church. Chester was a proud member of the United States Army and postal carrier in West Seneca for over 35 years. Condolences and updated service information can be found at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.
