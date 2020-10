Kaczmarczyk - Chester R.October 19, 2020, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of Dorothy (nee Tyczka); dearest father of Budd E. (Margaret) Kazz and Michael (Connie) Kaczmarczyk; cherished grandfather of Torii (Coty) Brawdy, Alex, Joelle and Jason and a soon to be great-grandson. He was predeceased by five brothers and five sisters. There will be no prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will he held on November 21st, at 11:30 AM, at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church. Please assemble at church. Chester was a proud member of the United States Army and postal carrier in West Seneca for over 35 years. Condolences and updated service information can be found at www.hoyfuneralhome.com