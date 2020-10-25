ZAK - Chester R.
October 19, 2020, age 89. Beloved husband of the late Adrienne (nee Kowal) Zak; devoted father of Robert (Margaret Jacobi) Zak; loving grandfather of Daniel, Michael and Kevin (Jesse Robb) Zak; dear brother of Eleanore Persichini; also survived by many nieces and nephews. No visitation. Private services were held. Chester served in the US Air Force during the Korean War and was a Buffalo Police Officer for 34 years retiring as Detective Sergeant. His family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the caring staff at Fox Run Health Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Chester's name to the 100 Club of Buffalo, 1967 Wehrle Drive Suite #1 PMB 150, Williamsville, NY 14221 or at www.100clubbuffalo.org
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.