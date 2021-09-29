Menu
Chester ZARCZYNSKI
ZARCZYNSKI - Chester
September 27, 2021 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of 61 years to Janina (nee Woloszyn) Zarczynski. Loving father of Mark Zarczynski and Anna Wisholek. Cherished Grandfather of Alexander and Nina. Devoted brother of Genowefa Kozlowski, Edward (Kazimiera) and the late Jozef (late Janina) Zarczynski. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Chester was an avid sports fan and enjoyed playing cards. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday from 4-6PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (two blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 9:30AM in St. Philip the Apostle RC Church, Cheektowaga. Please assemble at Church. Donations may be made in Chester's name to the Multiple Sclerosis Society. Leave condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Oct
1
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Michal Dulanicki z rodzina
Family
October 1, 2021
