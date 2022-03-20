WIGGINS - Chevelle A.
March 15, 2022, age 54. Beloved son of Phyllis (nee Ward) and the late Wilbur A. Wiggins Jr.; loving brother of Denise Wiggins, Terrance Wiggins, and the late Wilbur A. Wiggins III; he will be sadly missed by many cherished nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will be present Monday from 10-11 AM, at the St. Martin De Porres Church, 555 Northampton St., Buffalo, NY 14208, where a Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11 AM. Interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Friends invited. The family is requesting anyone attending to please wear a mask at all times. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share memories and condolences on Chevelle's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.