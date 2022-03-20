Menu
Chevelle A. WIGGINS
WIGGINS - Chevelle A.
March 15, 2022, age 54. Beloved son of Phyllis (nee Ward) and the late Wilbur A. Wiggins Jr.; loving brother of Denise Wiggins, Terrance Wiggins, and the late Wilbur A. Wiggins III; he will be sadly missed by many cherished nieces, nephews, family and friends. The family will be present Monday from 10-11 AM, at the St. Martin De Porres Church, 555 Northampton St., Buffalo, NY 14208, where a Mass of Christian Burial will immediately follow at 11 AM. Interment to follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Friends invited. The family is requesting anyone attending to please wear a mask at all times. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Share memories and condolences on Chevelle's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
21
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
St. Martin De Porres Church
555 Northampton St, Buffalo, NY
Mar
21
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
St. Martin De Porres Church
555 Northampton St, Buffalo, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm deeply sadden to hear of my dear friends passing. Prayers and condolences for the family. I will cherish the memories of our good times my beautiful brother. Rest well.
Earnest Hobbs Jr I'm
Friend
March 20, 2022
