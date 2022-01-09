Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Chevonne T. CANO
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
3450 South Park Avenue
Blasdell, NY
Cano - Chevonne T.
Of Lackawanna, NY, January 5, 2022. Loving daughter of the late Anne Marie Fitzer and Valentine Raymond Cano; cherished sister of Valerie (David) Arizmendi and Tamara Cano. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday, January 12 from 10:30AM to 12:30PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where a prayer service will immediately follow at 12:30PM. Chevonne was the proud owner of Nature's Pet Market Place in Hamburg, NY. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
12
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 12:30p.m.
Blasdell Funeral Home
3450 South Park Avenue, Blasdell, NY
Jan
12
Service
12:30p.m.
Blasdell Funeral Home
3450 South Park Avenue, Blasdell, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Blasdell
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Chevonnes love for animals& our country brought us together.her tireless researching for answers was an adventure .I am so grateful for the time I had with her. I miss you Chevonne .thank you for coming into my life
Marcia s
January 11, 2022
I´m so sorry about Chevonne´s passing. We had so many good times together filled with laughter. Fly high, my friend
Diane Wilson Dobbs
Friend
January 11, 2022
The honor of meeting Chevonne and taking care of her landscaping the past 2 years. My wife and I pay our respects to the family. Chevonne cared about people and was very gracious to everyone. Praise the Lord!
Tom Feneziani
Friend
January 11, 2022
Chevonne is a business peer, but more than that. A true friend. I have enjoyed our conversations. Always looking for ways to lift others up and help them in their times of need. Selfless in your actions. I will miss those times, but your words and spirit will live on and our thoughts and in our hearts. I will truly miss you! Rest my dear friend.
Ralph Snyder
Friend
January 10, 2022
So very sorry for your loss. Prayers to you and your family.
Bill and Paul Floyd
January 9, 2022
To Chevonne´s Family. She will be dearly missed. She was such a wonderful woman with a robust sense of humor. I haven´t known her long, but the short time that she called me "friend" was remarkable and I´ll always remember her fondly. She will be missed.
Onyx Siniardi
Friend
January 9, 2022
I worked with Chevonne for a short time. She loved her kitties and was very loyal to her family and friends. She was a true Patriot and loved her country with great passion. Condolences and prayers to her family during this difficult time.
Deb noel
January 6, 2022
Chevonne was a wonderful person who I looked forward to having long talks with when I shopped at her store. I will greatly miss our conversations and her knowledge and support. Her family and kitties are in my thoughts.
Robin Kowalewski
January 6, 2022
You come across people in your life that are special and you are one of them. I will remember all the conversations we have had and the help you provided my pets. You said "Dad raised no dummy", and he was correct. You are one smart cookie. Rest in peace my friend. You will be missed.
Sharon Cleesattel
January 6, 2022
I'll always remember your smile and your laugh. And your sneeze. You gave me my first job back in 1988. And through the years we ran into each other. I'm glad to have known you and you will always be remembered.
Jay Dyke
Work
January 5, 2022
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results