Cano - Chevonne T.
Of Lackawanna, NY, January 5, 2022. Loving daughter of the late Anne Marie Fitzer and Valentine Raymond Cano; cherished sister of Valerie (David) Arizmendi and Tamara Cano. The family will be present to receive friends Wednesday, January 12 from 10:30AM to 12:30PM at the (Blasdell/Lackawanna Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3450 South Park Ave., where a prayer service will immediately follow at 12:30PM. Chevonne was the proud owner of Nature's Pet Market Place in Hamburg, NY. Share condolences at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.