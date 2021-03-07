Menu
Choi "Kenny" LAM
FUNERAL HOME
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd.
Hamburg, NY
Lam - Choi "Kenny"
Of Hamburg, NY, March 2, 2021. Be- loved husband of May Lam; loving father of Thomas, Christine, and Carl Lam; also survived by a brother, sister, and many other loving family members in Hong Kong. Visitation will be held on
Wednesday, March 10th, from 10 AM-1 PM, at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555). Kenny proudly owned Ginger and Garlic, and The Manchurian House, in Hamburg, for many years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of Foundation of WNY. Please share online condolences with the family at www.kaczorfunerals.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
10
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
5453 Southwestern Blvd., Hamburg, NY
Funeral services provided by:
John J. Kaczor Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Carl and Mrs Lam, please accept our condolences for your great loss. We will all miss him. From the obituary, I read about a life well lived. It is the dream of all immigrants that we all want to provide or inspire a better life for our children. Kenny certainly did that. I read with awe how he inspired his children to be such accomplished persons. Please take good care of yourselves. When I can visit Hamburg again, I hope to be able to visit you. With heart felt sympathy, we wish you well. Francis & Kathryn
Francis Chen
March 10, 2021
May your fond memories of a good man assuage your feelings of grief. May +his memory be eternal. Sincere condolences to all of the family, Helen D. Rosati (Mika´s sister)
Helen Djordjevich Rosati
March 10, 2021
Kiet Ly
Friend
March 10, 2021
Troy Wood
March 9, 2021
Our condolences to the Lam family. Many great memories from my childhood.
Melissa Schwarzott Winters
March 8, 2021
I am so sorry to hear of Kenny´s passing. He was a wonderful man. He was kind and generous and worked so hard to provide for his family. Wishing you and the family peace.
Mika Pelgrin
March 8, 2021
So very sad to hear this news! My condolences to all the Lam family. Wishing you all peace and strength during this difficult time.
Jen Klein
March 7, 2021
Dear Christine please accept my deepest sympathy for the loss of your Dad. Peace be with you.
Pam Ovitt
March 7, 2021
We will see you on Wednesday. Distancing at Kaczor. We are so sorry! You and your family are beautiful with smiling memories of your dad.
The Clauses
March 7, 2021
