Lam - Choi "Kenny"
Of Hamburg, NY, March 2, 2021. Be- loved husband of May Lam; loving father of Thomas, Christine, and Carl Lam; also survived by a brother, sister, and many other loving family members in Hong Kong. Visitation will be held on
Wednesday, March 10th, from 10 AM-1 PM, at the (Hamburg Chapel) JOHN J. KACZOR FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5453 Southwestern Blvd. (corner of Rogers Rd., 646-5555). Kenny proudly owned Ginger and Garlic, and The Manchurian House, in Hamburg, for many years. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of Foundation of WNY. Please share online condolences with the family at www.kaczorfunerals.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.