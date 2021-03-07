Carl and Mrs Lam, please accept our condolences for your great loss. We will all miss him. From the obituary, I read about a life well lived. It is the dream of all immigrants that we all want to provide or inspire a better life for our children. Kenny certainly did that. I read with awe how he inspired his children to be such accomplished persons. Please take good care of yourselves. When I can visit Hamburg again, I hope to be able to visit you. With heart felt sympathy, we wish you well. Francis & Kathryn

Francis Chen March 10, 2021