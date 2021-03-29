NICHOL - Christian R., Sr., PhD
March 27, 2021, beloved husband of the late Kathleen (nee Cugini) Nichol; dearest father of Christian Robert, II (Cristin) Nichol and Scott Matthew (Tara) Nichol; devoted grandfather of Christian, Caleb, Colin, Mason and Dexter Nichol; son of Polly McCarthy and the late Norman Nichol; dear brother of Leslie (Peter Burris) Nichol, Lizabeth Nichol, David (Charlene) Nichol and Drew (Brenda) Nichol; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will be present Wednesday from 4 to 8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr. (corner Hopkins Rd.), where a Funeral Service will be held on Thursday at 11 AM. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 29, 2021.