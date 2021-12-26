Menu
Christina M. ROBINSON
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
ROBINSON - Christina M.
(nee Sciolino)
Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest December 19, 2021 at the age of 71. Beloved mother of Samantha and David (Gisselle) Robinson; dear grandmother of Andrew, Allie, William and Jeffrey; cherished daughter of the late Samuel R. and Frances Sciolino; adored sister of Sandra Klipfel and Michael (Eileen) Sciolino; she is also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday, from 5-7 PM with a Prayer Service immediately to follow. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday morning at 9 o'clock at the St. Amelia Catholic Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, NY. Please assemble at church. Interment at Holy Sepluchre Cemetery. Flowers politely declined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Buffalo, 100 Sylvin Pkwy., Buffalo, NY 14228. The family would like to thank all of the staff at DeGraff Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Facility for their loving and devoted care. Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Dec
27
Prayer Service
7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard, Amherst, NY
Dec
28
Mass of Christian Burial
9:00a.m.
St. Amelia Catholic Church
2999 Eggert Rd, Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
With our deepest sympathies. Sending you and your family prayers.
Wendy Farmer
December 27, 2021
My Thoughts and Prayers are with all of you. My Memories of her will always be in heart. Love to all. Cousin Pat
Patricia G Caputo
Family
December 27, 2021
Sending my Prayers and Thoughts to all the family. My memories of Chrissy are too many to say, and she will always be in my heart. Much love, Cousin Pat Guarino.
Patricia G Caputo
Family
December 27, 2021
