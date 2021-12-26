ROBINSON - Christina M.
(nee Sciolino)
Of North Tonawanda, entered into rest December 19, 2021 at the age of 71. Beloved mother of Samantha and David (Gisselle) Robinson; dear grandmother of Andrew, Allie, William and Jeffrey; cherished daughter of the late Samuel R. and Frances Sciolino; adored sister of Sandra Klipfel and Michael (Eileen) Sciolino; she is also survived by nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd., near Eggert/Sheridan Dr., on Monday, from 5-7 PM with a Prayer Service immediately to follow. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Tuesday morning at 9 o'clock at the St. Amelia Catholic Church, 2999 Eggert Rd., Tonawanda, NY. Please assemble at church. Interment at Holy Sepluchre Cemetery. Flowers politely declined. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Buffalo, 100 Sylvin Pkwy., Buffalo, NY 14228. The family would like to thank all of the staff at DeGraff Rehabilitation and Skilled Nursing Facility for their loving and devoted care. Share online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 26, 2021.