Of Cheektowaga, entered into rest November 30, 2020. Beloved wife of Lawrence A. "Larry" Gillette Jr.; devoted mother of Kelly Richards, Lawrence A. "Larry" III (Jenifer) Gillette, and Erik (Vanessa) Gillette; cherished grandmother of Meadow, Derek, Chloe, Anthony, and Jonah. Christine was the strongest and most courageous woman we will ever know. If desired, donations may be made in Christine's name to the SPCA of Erie County. No prior visitation, private service. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 5, 2020.
