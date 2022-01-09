Menu
Christine S. CRAMER
FUNERAL HOME
Erie County Cremation Service
873 Abbott Rd.
Buffalo, NY
CRAMER - Christine S.
(nee Dukat)
Of Cheektowaga, NY, January 5, 2022. Beloved wife and best friend of David J. Cramer; dearest mother of Stacey Bogumil and Jamie Bogumil (Jennifer Nichols); step-mother of Tania (Sam) Lanza; grandmother of Owen Bogumil and Julia Lanza; daughter of the late Chester J. and Teresa C. (Lewecki) Dukat; sister of Linda Dukat (Karl Heinz Felgemacher). Chris was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who enthusiastically and passionately supported her family, especially her children and grandchildren. A cheerleader from her youth, she became the biggest and most enthusiastic cheerleader for her family and all they did. Her loving nature extended to her circle of close friends whose companionship, joy and laughter were greatly treasured. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Arrangements made by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com


Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Erie County Cremation Service
David Cramer Chris I LOVE YOU
February 1, 2022
Our very deepest sympathies to all of Christine's family. You're in our thoughts and prayers. Sharon Avins (Jim Miller's daughter), and family
Sharon Avins
Family
January 16, 2022
My sincere condolences to all of Christine Cramer family
Robert Larose
Work
January 11, 2022
Christine you always wore that happy smile when we were so young and neighbors! I know you are happy in Heaven with our Lord and your Mom and Dad
Susan Grabowski Albano
Friend
January 10, 2022
My sincere condolences to all of Christine Cramer family and friends. She will be sadly missed by her colleagues at CRA/GHD. Dianne Lougheed Scott -GHD Project Analyst from Waterloo, Ontario, Canada
Dianne Lougheed Scott
Work
January 10, 2022
So sorry to hear about Chris. Sending my condolences to her family.
sharon desso
Work
January 10, 2022
I worked with Chris at GHD and we shared an office. Truly heartbreaking to hear of her passing. She was a wonderful woman, and we bonded over her fantastic sense of style. She will be missed.
Mickey Dunning
Work
January 10, 2022
Jamie,Stacey and Dave We are deeply sorry for your loss. Chris´s kind and caring nature will live on in all our hearts. We send you comforting hugs and peace during this difficult time. Joanne and Dennis Nichols
Joanne Nichols
January 9, 2022
Jaime, Stacey, and Dave, We are so sorry for your loss. Your mother (wife) always had a smile and was so proud of her family. I know your memories of her will help all of you through this difficult time. With love, Aunt Trisha, Uncle Ron, Nicole, and Emily
Trisha, Ron, Nicole, Emily Bouley
Family
January 9, 2022
David, we are so sorry for your loss. You are in our thoughts and prayers.
Mike and Julia (Kula) Basile
Other
January 8, 2022
