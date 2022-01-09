CRAMER - Christine S.
(nee Dukat)
Of Cheektowaga, NY, January 5, 2022. Beloved wife and best friend of David J. Cramer; dearest mother of Stacey Bogumil and Jamie Bogumil (Jennifer Nichols); step-mother of Tania (Sam) Lanza; grandmother of Owen Bogumil and Julia Lanza; daughter of the late Chester J. and Teresa C. (Lewecki) Dukat; sister of Linda Dukat (Karl Heinz Felgemacher). Chris was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who enthusiastically and passionately supported her family, especially her children and grandchildren. A cheerleader from her youth, she became the biggest and most enthusiastic cheerleader for her family and all they did. Her loving nature extended to her circle of close friends whose companionship, joy and laughter were greatly treasured. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Arrangements made by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 9, 2022.