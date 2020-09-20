CYRANKOWSKI - Christine E. (nee Miesowicz)
Age 77, entered into rest peacefully on June 23, 2020. Beloved wife of Ronald Cyrankowski; dearest mother of Cherie (Mark) Trzepacz, Ron (Marie) Cyrankowski Jr. and Lisa Cyrankowski (Jeffrey Smaczniak); loving grandmother of Jaxon, Kristen and Ashley; sister of Gerald (late Christine) Miesowicz (Yvonne), late Lorraine (Ted) Skowron and late Leonard (Christine) Miesowicz. Also survived by many, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Thursday, October 1, 2020, from 2-7 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.). A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, October 2nd at 10 AM in Our Lady of Czestochowa Church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Lymphoma Society or Erie Co. SPCA. Share condolences at www.SmolarekCares.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 20, 2020.