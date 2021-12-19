Menu
Christine Bartone FORD
FUNERAL HOME
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue
Lackawanna, NY
FORD - Christine Bartone
(nee Dolan)
Of Lackawanna, NY, December 13, 2021. Beloved wife of Daniel Ford and the late Robert Bartone; dearest mother of Joseph; step-mother of Jennifer and Daniel P. (Allyson) Ford; the best Nana of Adeline, Lorelei, Danny Ford, Jr. and Danica Ando; daughter of the late Eugene and Dorothy (nee Sargent) Dolan; sister of Colleen (Daniel) Beres, Michael (Okie), Patrick (Chom), Maura (James) Welch and the late Eugene (Loretta Hint) and Br. John Joseph. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Wednesday, December 22, from 4-8 PM. Prayers Thursday, December 23 at 9:30 with a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory Basilica at 10:30 AM.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
22
Calling hours
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue, Lackawanna, NY
Dec
23
Prayer Service
9:30a.m.
Our Lady of Victory Basilica
NY
Dec
23
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Our Lady of Victory Basilica
NY
Funeral services provided by:
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Bill and Carol Minnich
December 22, 2021
Dear Family, May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. My sincere condolences and sympathy. Donna
Madonna Gehen
December 21, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Donald and Patricia Frankowski
Friend
December 19, 2021
So Sorry for Your Loss
Marcia Kumiega
Friend
December 19, 2021
