FORD - Christine Bartone

(nee Dolan)

Of Lackawanna, NY, December 13, 2021. Beloved wife of Daniel Ford and the late Robert Bartone; dearest mother of Joseph; step-mother of Jennifer and Daniel P. (Allyson) Ford; the best Nana of Adeline, Lorelei, Danny Ford, Jr. and Danica Ando; daughter of the late Eugene and Dorothy (nee Sargent) Dolan; sister of Colleen (Daniel) Beres, Michael (Okie), Patrick (Chom), Maura (James) Welch and the late Eugene (Loretta Hint) and Br. John Joseph. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Wednesday, December 22, from 4-8 PM. Prayers Thursday, December 23 at 9:30 with a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Victory Basilica at 10:30 AM.







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 19, 2021.