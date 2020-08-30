GAMBACORTA - Christine (nee Terranova)
July 28, 2020. Beloved mother of Dr. Peter (Katherine) Gambacorta and Dr. Michael (Torri) Gambacorta; loving grandmother of Michael "Cole", Peter, Alexander, Ella and Thomas Gambacorta; dear sister of Carmen (Mary) Terranova, Paul (Anne) Terranova, Noelle Gilmartin and Cathy (David) Abel; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. No prior visitation. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 5th, at 11:00 AM at The Chapel, 500 CrossPoint Parkway, Getzville. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.