Christine GAMBACORTA
GAMBACORTA - Christine (nee Terranova)
July 28, 2020. Beloved mother of Dr. Peter (Katherine) Gambacorta and Dr. Michael (Torri) Gambacorta; loving grandmother of Michael "Cole", Peter, Alexander, Ella and Thomas Gambacorta; dear sister of Carmen (Mary) Terranova, Paul (Anne) Terranova, Noelle Gilmartin and Cathy (David) Abel; also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. No prior visitation. A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, September 5th, at 11:00 AM at The Chapel, 500 CrossPoint Parkway, Getzville. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
