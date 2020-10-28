FISCHER - Christine H.
(nee Wesolowski)
October 25, 2020, beloved wife of Joseph; dear mother of Michael (Amy) and Lynn Fischer; loving grandmother of two grandchildren; sister of Loretta (late Richard) Fronczak, Joan (late Edward) Wisniewski; predeceased by a brother and sisters; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 4-7 PM at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (two blocks east of Dick Rd.). Condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 28, 2020.