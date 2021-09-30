HAZARD - Christine L.
(nee Gritzke)
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest on September 28, 2021. Beloved wife of Mark E. Hazard; devoted mother of Kaitlin (David), Taylor, Jason (Antoinette), Samantha (Izaire), and Shyla (Ashton); fond step-mother of Alanna; cherished grandmother of Declan, Ayva, Amelia, J.J., Mylie, and Kaiden; loving daughter of Raymond and Susan Gritzke; dear sister of Raymond (Amy), Pamela (John), Richard (Dean), and the late Ronald Gritzke; special daughter-in-law of Richard and Nancy Hazard; dearest granddaughter of the late Vincent and Lillian Miner and the late Richard and Irene Gritzke; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Road, Orchard Park, near Lake Ave. on Friday from 3-8PM. Condolences may be shared online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 30, 2021.