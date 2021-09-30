Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Christine L. HAZARD
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
HAZARD - Christine L.
(nee Gritzke)
Of Lackawanna, entered into rest on September 28, 2021. Beloved wife of Mark E. Hazard; devoted mother of Kaitlin (David), Taylor, Jason (Antoinette), Samantha (Izaire), and Shyla (Ashton); fond step-mother of Alanna; cherished grandmother of Declan, Ayva, Amelia, J.J., Mylie, and Kaiden; loving daughter of Raymond and Susan Gritzke; dear sister of Raymond (Amy), Pamela (John), Richard (Dean), and the late Ronald Gritzke; special daughter-in-law of Richard and Nancy Hazard; dearest granddaughter of the late Vincent and Lillian Miner and the late Richard and Irene Gritzke; also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Road, Orchard Park, near Lake Ave. on Friday from 3-8PM. Condolences may be shared online at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 30, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
Both Katherine and I send all the family deepest condolences for the loss of Christine. We feel your sorry, May it be lessened by God´s abiding LOVE .
Gritzke David
Family
October 2, 2021
God bless you and your family
The Travis s
September 30, 2021
Condolences to the family of Christine. I knew Christine grime Brookdale Senior living in Florida. I was new to Florida and Christine was so kind to me. Shyla, I am so very very sorry for this devastating loss. My prayers and thoughts are with you.-
Susan ( Chef at Brookdale-Florida)
Work
September 30, 2021
My deepest sympathies to all of you My heart is aching knowing what you are all dealing with. You are not alone reach out to anyone when you need us
Edith Haier
September 30, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
salvatore Aromola
Work
September 30, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results