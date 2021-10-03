Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Christine V. KLEIN
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home - East Aurora
64 Maple Street
East Aurora, NY
KLEIN - Christine V. (nee Przepyszny)
October 1, 2021. Cherished daughter of the late Casey and late Victoria Przepyszny; loving wife of the late James H. Klein; dearest mother of James (Jerianne) and Jason (Cheryl) Klein; beloved grandmother of Zackary, Ryan (JoAnna), Owen (Cassidy), Casey and Gillian Klein; dear sister of the late Eugene Przepyszny and the late Kathleen Beaman; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family present for visitation Friday from 4-7 PM at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora, where a Funeral Service will be held at 7 PM. Online condolences shared at www.howefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home - East Aurora
64 Maple Street , East Aurora, NY
Oct
8
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home - East Aurora
64 Maple Street , East Aurora, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Kenneth Howe Funeral Home - East Aurora
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.