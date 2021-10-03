KLEIN - Christine V. (nee Przepyszny)
October 1, 2021. Cherished daughter of the late Casey and late Victoria Przepyszny; loving wife of the late James H. Klein; dearest mother of James (Jerianne) and Jason (Cheryl) Klein; beloved grandmother of Zackary, Ryan (JoAnna), Owen (Cassidy), Casey and Gillian Klein; dear sister of the late Eugene Przepyszny and the late Kathleen Beaman; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family present for visitation Friday from 4-7 PM at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora, where a Funeral Service will be held at 7 PM. Online condolences shared at www.howefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 3, 2021.