LISIECKI - Christine M. "Chris"
90, of Little River, SC, formerly of Macungie, PA, passed away peacefully on Monday January 10, 2022 at Conway Medical Center. Born on April 18, 1931 in Buffalo, NY she was the daughter of the late Stephen and Agnes (nee Rogacki) Kwiatkowski and sister of the late Jean Oleksiak. She was the loving wife of the late Daniel A. Lisiecki, Sr. with whom she spent 45 years in marriage. Chris grew up in Cheektowaga, NY and attended Villa Marie Academy where she graduated in 1948. She attended secretarial school where she learned skills that led to a career as an Administrative Assistant with ABB, Gates Learjet, Virginia State Senate and Daniels BMW. She was a volunteer at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest. Always a dog lover Chris had many companions that she raised and cared for in her lifetime. Chris was a passionate NY Giants fan and could be heard during the game motivating players and coaches. Chris lived her best life every day no matter what else was going on. She liked to swim and play golf and always found a residence with a swimming pool and near a golf course. She was a social person that liked being around family and friends and was always in for a good card game. In addition to her husband Daniel, she is survived by children, Daniel Jr., James (Kristi), Peter (Maureen), Lisiecki; grandchildren, Christopher, Stephen, Elizabeth, Allison, Kyle, Joseph (Katie), Timothy, Thomas; great-granddaughter, Sloane Lisiecki; niece, Jan Oleksiak; nephews Richard Oleksiak and Michael Oleksiak. A Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Amelia Veterans Cemetery, (10300 Pridesville Road, Amelia, VA 23002) with interment to follow next to her husband Daniel. Flowers may be sent to Amelia Veterans Cemetery. Fond memories and sympathies may be shared at www.leefhandcrematory.com
. Lee Funeral Home and Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach is serving the family.
Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 15, 2022.