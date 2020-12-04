Menu
Sister Christine Marie Nizialek CSSF
Sister Christine Marie, CSSF
Felician Sisters Congregation
Georgianne Nizialek
November 29, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Maxine (nee Jok) and John Nizialek; loving sister of John, Maxine and the late Tim Nizialek. Felician Sisters and family will celebrate a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at a later date. Memorials may be made to Felician Sisters, 600 Doat St., 14211. Please share your condolences online at www.Pietszak.com


Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
