Sister Christine Marie, CSSF
Felician Sisters Congregation
Georgianne Nizialek
November 29, 2020. Beloved daughter of the late Maxine (nee Jok) and John Nizialek; loving sister of John, Maxine and the late Tim Nizialek. Felician Sisters and family will celebrate a Memorial Mass of Christian Burial at a later date. Memorials may be made to Felician Sisters, 600 Doat St., 14211. Please share your condolences online at www.Pietszak.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.