MILOSICH - Christine E. (nee Hawke)
March 1, 2021, age 39. Beloved wife and best friend of Joseph M. Milosich; loving daughter of Frederick E. Hawke and Diane E. (nee Young) Ross; dear sister of Samuel, Shawn (Emma), Mitchell and the late Daniel Hawke; daughter-in-law of JoAnn (nee Pace) Milosich; caring sister-in-law of John Milosich; also survived by adoring aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family will be present on Friday from 2-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd). Funeral Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorials may be made to Christine's dear friends at Ken-Ton Closet, P.O. Box 343, Buffalo, NY 14223. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.