Christine E. MILOSICH
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
MILOSICH - Christine E. (nee Hawke)
March 1, 2021, age 39. Beloved wife and best friend of Joseph M. Milosich; loving daughter of Frederick E. Hawke and Diane E. (nee Young) Ross; dear sister of Samuel, Shawn (Emma), Mitchell and the late Daniel Hawke; daughter-in-law of JoAnn (nee Pace) Milosich; caring sister-in-law of John Milosich; also survived by adoring aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. The family will be present on Friday from 2-8 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Drive (corner of Parker Blvd). Funeral Services will be held privately and at the convenience of the family. If desired, memorials may be made to Christine's dear friends at Ken-Ton Closet, P.O. Box 343, Buffalo, NY 14223. Please share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 7, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
12
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Chrissy was such a kind and beautiful person, my condolences to all her family and friends. She was always welcoming and warm and and I'm so sorry to hear of her passing. She was the kind of woman many aspire to be . I'm sorry for the loss of her light that shone bright into the lives she touched .
Kristin ODee
March 14, 2021
I am so sad to hear of Chrissy's passing, please accept my condolences. I was part of her Applebees family many years ago.
Nancy Moretto
March 8, 2021
To my nephew, Joe Milosich,My sister, JoAnn Milosich, Hawk family, T.T.P.D family. Please except our warmest condolences. We are truly sorry for your loss, we are so proud to have had Chrissy as part of our family. Rest in peace, heavenly angel, you will be sadly missed, we love you Chrissy, thank you for your service
Jeanette Pace Paul and Amanda Reming
March 7, 2021
Words cannot express the sadness in my heart for your loss. Chrissy was so beautiful inside and out. Unfortunately she left us too soon. Now she is resting in peace in heaven. Prayers to the family in this time of grief. Denise and Bob Morse and family.
Denise Morse
March 7, 2021
I remember when you first became a police. your father was so proud of you. i seen you a few times while on duty. you were the only female police lady sorry to see you leave sorry.
Jamilee Piatt
March 6, 2021
I´m so sorry for your loss. There´s no words I can say to help ease the pain. You´re in my prayers
Elaine Kay
March 4, 2021
Joe and Joanne, please accept my sympathy and prayers. This is so sad. You are in my thoughts. Sincerely Mary Lou kulesza
Mary Lou kulesza
March 4, 2021
Oh I´m so saddened to hear this news. I only had a brief interaction with her while interviewing for a position but connected with her immediately. She was so genuine, caring and authentic. I´m so sorry she was unable to leave a longer legacy in the community. My condolences.
Kristen Wood
March 4, 2021
