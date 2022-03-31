O'DONNELL-SAVASTA -Christine Joan87, of Lackawanna, passed away on Monday, March 28, 2022. She was born to the late Joseph and Angela D. Savasta (aka Mamie Savasta). Beloved wife of the late Richard F. O'Donnell; devoted mother of Linda S. Voit of Buffalo, David M (Jennifer) O'Donnell of Florida, Christopher M. O'Donnell (Judy) of Canandaigua; cherished grandmother of Wesley (Leanne) Voit, Kaitlin O'Donnell, Cassie Gonzalez, Erin (Zach) Sheridan, Erika (Conner) Ford, Shannon (Cory) Cianfarini, Austin O'Donnell, Parker O'Donnell, and Gunner O'Donnell; adored great-grandmother of Avery Voit, Josia Ford, and Bobby Sheridan. She was a graduate of the class of 1952 Bishop McMahon High School. She played first base for the 1953 AAGPBL League which many people now know from the movie A League of Their Own. Christine was completely committed to her husband Richard during their 55 years of marriage. Christine met Richard while both being actors at Saint Ann's Little Theater in Buffalo. Richard was the Director of the plays and Christine was the lead actress, or so the story goes. In her later years, Christine was very active in the Silver Sneakers group at Southtowns YMCA. It was at the YMCA that Christine discovered that staying active and physically fit was the key to longevity and happiness. Christine was also an avid Bills fan having held season tickets for nine years. To know Christine best a quote from her 1952 class year book says it best: "She can be imitated by none, Nor paralleled by any but by herself.". Relatives and friends may visit the Lombardo Funeral Home (Northtowns Chapel), 885 Niagara Falls Blvd, near Eggert/Sheridan, on Friday, April 1, 2022 from 4-7 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 3148 Abbott Rd., Orchard Park on Saturday at noon. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Southtowns YMCA. Online condolences may be made at