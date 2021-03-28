Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Christine E. PAWLAK
FUNERAL HOME
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road
Depew, NY
PAWLAK - Christine E.
(nee Odrzywolski)
March 24, 2021, age 71, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late Edward F. Pawlak; dearest mother of Paul (Anne) Augustyn, Eric (Vicki) Augustyn and Amy Augustyn; dear grandmother of Collin, Caitlin, Jillian and Johnathan. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Tuesday, March 30th, 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd., (south of Como Park Blvd.) where funeral services will be held at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo.


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
30
Visitation
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Mar
30
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
5090 Transit Road, Depew, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Melvin J. Sliwinski Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.