PAWLAK - Christine E.

(nee Odrzywolski)

March 24, 2021, age 71, of Buffalo, NY. Beloved wife of the late Edward F. Pawlak; dearest mother of Paul (Anne) Augustyn, Eric (Vicki) Augustyn and Amy Augustyn; dear grandmother of Collin, Caitlin, Jillian and Johnathan. Family will be present to receive relatives and friends Tuesday, March 30th, 3-7 PM at the MELVIN J. SLIWINSKI FUNERAL HOME, 5090 Transit Rd., (south of Como Park Blvd.) where funeral services will be held at 7 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice Buffalo.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 28, 2021.