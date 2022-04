PENN, Christine Mary

(nee Musiak) -

May 29, 1946 - December 5, 2018. Chris, Merry Christmas and Happy New year! It has been three years and 20 days since your passing, and there is not a day that goes by that i don't think of you. I love and miss you so much! You were and still are the best thing that has ever happened to me. Someday we will be together again. God bless you, babe. You are always in my prayers.

LOVE, ERNIE







Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 25, 2021.